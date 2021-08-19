Wests Tigers' local junior Alex Seyfarth will be going nowhere anytime soon.

The lock, who has shown steady improvement nearly every time he has taken the field this season, has signed a contract extension which will see him stay with the joint venture until at the least the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Now a consistent performer in Michael Maguire's side, he has played 15 matches, only missing one between when he was first picked in Round 7, and when he was injured playing against the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 19.

He has scored a single try, but in limited minutes, has averaged almost 60 metres per game and tackled at around 96%. It was a performance against the Eels in Round 14, where he played almost an hour and ran for 146 metres which made fans sit up and take notice of the 22-year-old's progression.

ALEX SEYFARTH

Second-row Wests Tigers 2021 SEASON AVG 20.6

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 0.3

Tackle Breaks

Seyfarth was Tigers' Jersey Flegg player of the year in 2018 before playing reserve grade in 2019 and debuting in the NRL early on in 2020. He had four appearances in his rookie year, meaning he is now up to 19 total NRL matches, and the contract extension will give him plenty of chance to build on that in the next two seasons.

Seyfarth said he was thrilled to re-sign.

“I’m really happy to be able to stay on with the club for another couple of years,” Seyfarth said.

“I grew up always wanting to play for Wests Tigers and it’s dream come true to continue my playing future here. I’m really enjoying what we’re building at the club and I’m keen to play my part in bringing success to our Members and fans moving forward.”