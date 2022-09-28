The NRL's biggest night of the year off the field is here, with the Dally M Medal ceremony to take place on Wednesday evening. Join Zero Tackle for live updates and every award as it's announced.

Alongside the Dally M Medal, the night will see team of the year, rookie of the year, captain of the year and coach of the year presented among a host of other awards.

Refresh this page from 7:30pm (AEST) for live updates as they happen.

9:30pm (AEST)

9:25pm (AEST)

So, Hynes with 38 votes has received the highest total ever. What a season it has been for the Cronulla star.

This was the final top ten

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) - 38

James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) - 33

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 32

Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) - 23

Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys) - 23

Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels) - 22

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles) - 21

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers) - 20

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) - 19

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) - 19

9:25pm (AEST)

Let's wrap up the Dally M Medal then.

Full list of awards

» Dally M Medal - Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

» NRLW player of the year - Raecene McGregor (Sydney Roosters)

» NRL coach of the year - Todd Payten (North Queensland Cowboys)

» NRLW coach of the year - John Strange (Sydney Roosters)

» NRLW captain of the year - Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

» NRL captain of the year - Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

» NRLW Provan-Summons Medal - Toni Hunt (Brisbane Broncos)

» NRL Provan-Summons Medal - Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

» NRL rookie of the year - Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

» NRLW rookie of the year - Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)

» Ken Irvine Medal - Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

» NRLW most tries - Jayme Fressard (Sydney Roosters)

» NRL top point-scorer - Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

» NRLW top point-scorer - Zahara Temara (Sydney Roosters)

» Peter Frilingos Award for Headline moment of the year - Queensland Origin win and Jada Taylor's 109-metre try in under-19 Origin

NRL team of the year

Fullback — James Tedesco (Roosters)

Winger — Joseph Suaalii (Roosters)

Winger — Alex Johnston (Rabbitohs)

Centre — Joseph Manu (Roosters)

Centre — Valentine Holmes (Cowboys)

Five-Eighth — Cameron Munster (Storm)

Halfback — Nicho Hynes (Sharks)

Prop — Payne Haas (Broncos)

Prop — Joseph Tapine (Raiders)

Hooker — Apisai Koroisau (Panthers)

Second Row — Viliame Kikau (Panthers)

Second Row — Jeremiah Nanai (Cowboys)

Lock — Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

NRLW team of the year

Fullback — Sam Bremner (Roosters)

Winger — Teagan Berry (Dragons)

Winger — Jaime Chapman (Broncos)

Centre — Isabelle Kelly (Roosters)

Centre — Jessica Sergis (Roosters)

Five-Eighth — Tarryn Aiken (Broncos)

Halfback — Raecene McGregor (Roosters)

Prop — Caitlan Johnston (Knights)

Prop — Millie Boyle (Knights)

Hooker — Keeley Davis (Dragons)

Second Row — Keilee Joseph (Roosters)

Second Row — Olivia Kernick (Roosters)

Lock — Simaima Taufa (Eels)

9:22pm (AEST)

Back to the Dally M.

Round 22

Cameron Munster - 3 votes

Ben Hunt - 1 vote

Nicho Hynes - 3 votes

Round 23

James Tedesco - 2 votes

Nicho Hynes - 3 votes

That's it. Hynes can't be caught. The Sharks recruit has won the 2022 Dally M Medal!

9:18pm (AEST)

Back to the NRLW count - The teams of the year will be up in just a moment.

Raecene McGregor polls three votes in Round 4 and can't be caught!

She is the winner of the NRLW player of the year!

9:10pm (AEST)

Back to the Dally M Medal votes. Hynes out to a huge lead now.

Round 20

Mitchell Moses - 3 votes

James Tedesco - 3 votes

Nicho Hynes - 3 votes

Round 21

Scott Drinkwater - 3 votes

Matt Burton - 1 vote

Isaah Yeo - 1 vote

Dylan Edwards - 3 votes

James Tedesco - 3 votes

Nicho Hynes - 3 votes

Leaderboard after Round 21

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) - 32

James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) - 27

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 25

Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) - 23

Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels) - 21

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles) - 19

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers) - 19

Scott Drinkwater - 19

Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos) - 18

Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 17

9:05pm (AEST)

Moving back to the female player of the year count for Round 3.

Isabelle Kelly - 1 vote

Sam Bremner - 2 votes

Tarryn Aiken - 3 votes

Tamika Upton - 3 votes

Raecene McGregor - 3 votes

The top five now stands as.

Raecene McGregor (Sydney Roosters) - 6

Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights) - 6

Tarryn Aiken (Brisbane Broncos) - 5

Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters) - 4

Sam Bremner (Sydney Roosters) - 4

9:00pm (AEST)

And now for the Dally M NRL coach of the year. The nominees are Trent Robinson of the Roosters, Ivan Cleary of the Panthers, Todd Payten of the Cowboys and Ivan Cleary of the Panthers.

The winner is Todd Payten of the Cowboys. What a superb season it has been for the Cowboys. Widely tipped to take out the spoon, to ultimately hosting a preliminary final.

8:58pm (AEST)

The Dally M NRLW coach of the year is next. Nominees are Jamie Soward of the Dragons, Dean Widders of the Eels, John Strange of the Roosters and Ronald Griffiths of the Knights.

John Strange of the Roosters has taken out the award.

8:55pm (AEST)

Back to the count then as we move into Round 18 and 19.

Round 18

James Tedesco - 3 votes

Adam Reynolds - 3 votes

Dylan Edwards - 3 votes

Daly Cherry-Evans - 3 votes

Nicho Hynes - 3 votes

Round 19

Matt Burton - 3 votes

Nathan Cleary - 3 votes

James Tedesco - 3 votes

Ben Hunt - 3 votes

Dylan Edwards - 1 vote

Leaderboard after Round 19

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) - 26

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 25

James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) - 21

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) -20

Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) - 20

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles) - 19

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers) - 18

Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos) - 18

Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels) - 18

Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 16

8:45pm (AEST)

Let's recap proceedings again then.

Dally M leaderboard after Round 17

Nicho Hynes - (Cronulla Sharks) 23

Ben Hunt - (St George Illawarra Dragons) 22

Isaah Yeo - (Penrith Panthers) 18

Mitchell Moses - (Parramatta Eels) 17

Nathan Cleary - (Penrith Panthers) 17

Dylan Edwards - (Penrith Panthers) 16

Daly Cherry-Evans - (Manly Sea Eagles) 16

James Tedesco - (Sydney Roosters) 15

Jason Taumalolo - (North Queensland Cowboys) 15

Adam Reynolds - (Brisbane Broncos) 15

Female player of the year after Round 2

Raecene McGregor (Sydney Roosters) - 3

Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights) - 3

Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters) - 3

Keely Davis (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 3

Emma Tonegato (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 3

Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights) - 3

Tarryn Aiken (Brisbane Broncos) - 2

Tiana Penitani (Parramatta Eels - 2

Millie Boyle (Newcastle Knights) - 2

Sam Bremner (Sydney Roosters) - 2

Teagan Berry (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 2

Full list of awards so far

» NRLW captain of the year - Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

» NRL captain of the year - Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

» NRLW Provan-Summons Medal - Toni Hunt (Brisbane Broncos)

» NRL Provan-Summons Medal - Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

» NRL rookie of the year - Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

» NRLW rookie of the year - Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)

» Ken Irvine Medal - Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

» NRLW most tries - Jayme Fressard (Sydney Roosters)

» NRL top point-scorer - Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

» NRLW top point-scorer - Zahara Temara (Sydney Roosters)

» Peter Frilingos Award for Headline moment of the year - Queensland Origin win and Jada Taylor's 109-metre try in under-19 Origin

8:44pm (AEST)

Time for Round 2 in the NRLW count.

Raecene McGregor (Sydney Roosters) - 3 votes

Keeley Davis (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 3 votes

Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights) - 3 votes

Tarryn Aiken (Brisbane Broncos) - 2 votes

Tiana Penitani (Parramatta Eels) - 2 votes

Emma Manzelmann (Newcastle Knights) - 2 votes

Page McGregor (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 1 vote

Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters) - 1 vote

Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans) - 1 vote

Keeley Davis, Raecene McGregor, Tamika Upton, Isabelle Kelly, Emma Tonegato and Jesse Southwell are all sitting on three votes after two rounds.

8:40pm (AEST)

And for the NRLW captain of the year. The nominees are Kezie Apps of the Dragons, Simaima Taufa of the Eels, Millie Boyle of the Knights and Isabelle Kelly of the Roosters.

The winner is Isabelle Kelly of the Roosters.

8:37pm (AEST)

Time for the captain of the year awards, to be presented by Ruan Sims and Greg Alexander.

Men first. The nominees are Ben Hunt of the Dragons, James Tedesco of the Roosters, Isaah Yeo of the Panthers and Chad Townsend of the Cowboys.

And the winner is Isaah Yeo of the Panthers.

8:33pm (AEST)

The Provan-Summons Medal in the NRLW competition nominees are Toni Hunt of the Broncos for continuing to train after a cancer diagnosis, Jessica Sergis of the Roosters for congratulating an opposition player and Hannah Southwell of the Knights for playing on after an ACL injury.

And the winner is Toni Hunt.

8:31pm (AEST)

Time for the Provan-Summons Medal. The nominees are Junior Paulo of the Eels for jumping into the grandstand after Round 24 to greet a fan, Nicho Hynes of the Sharks for speaking out about mental health following the passing of Paul Green, Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs for checking on the welfare of a supporter who was hit by the ball from a stray kick, Kelma Tuilagi of the Tigers for assisting George Jennings form the field after he suffered an ACL injury in Round 1.

And the winner is Nicho Hynes.

8:28pm (AEST)

More votes in the Dally M count. Nicho Hynes is in the lead!

Round 16

Daly Cherry-Evans - 3 votes

Nathan Cleary - 3 votes

Nicho Hynes - 2 votes

Jason Taumalolo - 2 votes

Isaah Yeo - 1 vote

Round 17

Mitchell Moses - 3 votes

Adam Reynolds - 2 votes

Leaderboard after Round 17

Nicho Hynes - 23

Ben Hunt - 22

Isaah Yeo - 18

Mitchell Moses - 17

Nathan Cleary - 17

Dylan Edwards - 16

Daly Cherry-Evans - 16

James Tedesco - 15

Jason Taumalolo - 15

Adam Reynolds - 15

8:25pm (AEST)

So, just to bring you all up to speed, here is where we sit on all the awards.

Dally M leaderboard after Round 15

Ben Hunt - 22

Nicho Hynes - 21

Isaah Yeo - 17

Dylan Edwards - 16

James Tedesco - 15

Mitchell Moses - 15

Ryan Papenhutyzen 15

Nathan Cleary - 14

Daly Cherry-Evans - 13

Adam Reynolds - 13

Female player of the year after Round 1

Isabelle Kelly - 3

Emma Tonegato - 3

Jesse Southwell - 3

Millie Boyle - 2

Sam Bremner - 2

Teagan Berry - 2

Quincy Dodd - 1

Simaima Taufa - 1

Caitlan Johnston - 1

8:22pm (AEST)

The NRLW count is also underway now.

Round 1

Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters) - 3 votes

Emma Tonegato (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 3 votes

Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights) - 3 votes

Millie Boyle (Newcastle Knights) - 2 votes

Sam Bremner (Sydney Roosters) - 2 votes

Teagan Berry (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 2 votes

Quincy Dodd (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 1 vote

Simaima Taufa (Parramatta Eels) - 1 vote

Caitlan Johnston (Newcastle Knights) - 1 vote

8:20pm (AEST)

And now for the men's rookie of the year. The nominees are Taylan May of the Panthers, Jacob Kiraz of the Bulldogs, Jeremiah Nanai of the Cowboys and Lachlan Ilias of the Rabbitohs.

And the winner, unsurprisingly, is Jeremiah Nanai.

8:18pm (AEST)

The NRLW rookie of the year will be the first award announced tonight. The nominees are Andie Robinson of the Dragons, Tara McGrath-West of the Dragons, Jesse Southwell of the Knights and Makenzie Weale of the Newcastle Knights.

And the winner of the NRLW rookie of the year is Jesse Southwell!

8:15pm (AEST)

The votes for Round 14 and 15 have been revealed, with Ben Hunt still in the lead after picking up all three votes against the Rabbitohs in Round 15.

Round 14

Nathan Cleary - 3 votes

Nicho Hynes - 2 votes

Adam Reynolds - 2 votes

James Tedesco - 1 vote

Round 15

Ben Hunt - 3 votes

Nicho Hynes - 3 votes

Dylan Edwards - 3 votes

Nathan Cleary - 1 vote

Leaderboard after Round 15

Ben Hunt - 22

Nicho Hynes - 21

Isaah Yeo - 17

Dylan Edwards - 16

James Tedesco - 15

Mitchell Moses - 15

Ryan Papenhutyzen 15

Nathan Cleary - 14

Daly Cherry-Evans - 13

Adam Reynolds - 13

8:13pm (AEST)

No players in the top ten as it stood polled any votes in Round 13... Moving right along as the count begins. 8:07pm (AEST)

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo up for his speech now. We should be into the awards straight afterwards. 8:00pm (AEST)

We are just about to get things underway here with a highlights package from the season that was playing.

In the meantime, here are the awards that have already been presented this evening.

Full list of Dally M awards... So far

Ken Irvine Medal - Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

NRLW most tries - Jayme Fressard (Sydney Roosters)

NRL top point-scorer - Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

NRLW top point-scorer - Zahara Temara (Sydney Roosters)

Peter Frilingos Award for Headline moment of the year - Queensland Origin win and Jada Taylor's 109-metre try in under-19 Origin

7:55pm (AEST)

Nicho Hynes is feeling relaxed, and isn't expecting to win.

"I think Benny Hunt is going to win it," he says on the Fox Sports broadcast.

"I'm relaxed. Haven't been nervous all day."

7:50pm (AEST)

The Ken Stephens Medal and Veronica White Medal - the awards which celebrate the work players do off the field both in the NRL and NRLW - will be presented on grand final day.

The nominees for both awards are as follows:

Ken Stephens Medal

Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Delouise Hoeter (Brisbane Broncos)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys)

Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Jayden Brailey (Newcastle Knights)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Sean Keppie (Manly Sea Eagles)

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Christian Welch (Melbourne Storm)

Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans)

Luke Garner (Wests Tigers)

Veronica White Medal

Millie Boyle (Newcastle Knights)

Stephanie Hancock (Gold Coast Titans)

Kennedy Cherrington (Parramatta Eels)

7:40pm (AEST)

The red carpet is underway, with the awards ceremony set to get underway at 8pm. The awards are being held at the Australian Turf Club at Royal Randwick.

7:30pm (AEST)

Hello, good evening and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the Dally M Medal ceremony.

While we wait for things to get underway in Sydney, you can check out all of our Dally M content so that you're up to speed with everything you need to know for the night ahead.

Earlier

The Dally M Medal for 2022 is expected to be a race between two, with Ben Hunt and Nicho Hynes the favourites heading into the presentation of the award.

The two halves, Hunt who missed the top eight with the Dragons, and Hynes, who switched from the Melbourne Storm before taking the Sharks to second place on the ladder at the end of the regular season.

A host of other players could be in the hunt, with James Tedesdo and Cameron Munster seemingly the most likely two, while Isaah Yeo is a name who seems to have fallen off the radar during the second half of the season despite sitting in third place at the mid-way point when counting went behind closed doors.

Mitchell Moses and Ryan Papenhuyzen were also in the top five, while Daly Cherry-Evans, Cameron Munster, Adam Reynolds, Sam Walker and Nathan Cleary all sat on ten or more votes.

Coach of the year is expected to be a two-horse race between Craig Fitzgibbon at the Sharks and Todd Payten at the North Queensland Cowboys, while the candidates for captain of the year will see a wider range of options, with Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo at the Panthers a favourite.

Rookie of the year, on the other hand, is likely to be picked up by Jeremiah Nanai.