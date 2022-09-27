The Dally M awards are here, with the NRL's best player from the 2022 season set to be crowned in the awards ceremony on Wednesday, September 27.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (AEST).

Alongside the Dally M Medal, the team, rookie, coach and captain of the year will be crowned throughout the course of the ceremony.

How to watch the Dally M Medal ceremony on TV in Australia

The Dally M Medal ceremony will be broadcast in Australia exclusively by Fox Sports.

Their coverage will be available on Fox League - found at Channel 502 with a valid Foxtel TV subscription

Coverage is scheduled at 7:30pm (AEST) with the red carpet, followed by the awards themselves from 8pm (AEST). The broadcast is due to end at 9:30pm (AEST).

How to live stream the Dally M Medal ceremony online in Australia

If you're looking to live stream the NRL awards ceremony, then you'll need to do so through on of the streaming applications that provide access to Fox Sports.

If you already have a TV subscription, then you'll be able to use the Foxtel App.

If not, then the best alternative is to use Kayo Sports which allows you to stream Foxtel's entire sports offering from $25 per month.

Top 10 after Round 12

Counting went behind closed doors after Round 12, with Dragons half Ben Hunt in the lead from Penrith lock forward Isaah Yeo, and Cronulla half Nicho Hynes.

The favourites appear to be Hynes and Hunt, although Zero Tackle's NRL MVP award had James Tedesco and Cameron Munster as the top two at season's end.

Here is the top ten as it stood halfway through the season.