Before injury struck, Flegler had established himself as one of the NRL's most damaging front-rowers.

Since debuting in 2018, he's built a reputation for strong post-contact metres, high defensive work rate, and an edge that lifts teammates.

At the representative level, Flegler has already tasted State of Origin success, underlining his standing among the game's elite middle forwards.

When fit, he consistently averages double-digit hit-ups and 100+ running metres, making his return a significant boost for the Dolphins' engine room.

Flegler hasn't featured in an NRL match since 2024, so his return will truly be a new addition to this Dolphins outfit in Round 1.