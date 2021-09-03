Canterbury Bulldogs' half Lachlan Lewis is reportedly set to be slapped with a big fine and a further sanction over his ability to register in the NRL.

Lewis will be reportedly sanctioned for an ncident which was first reported last Friday alleging Lewis stole a set of speakers which were owned by the NRL and club, and attempting to sell them on EBay.

Channel Nine's Danny Weidler reported the news this morning, with the fine expected to be $10,000, while Lewis will have to apply to register a contract with the NRL in future, putting his entire future in the Australian competition in doubt.

LATEST: Lachlan Lewis to get significant fine. Been told around $10k. He will be told he has to apply to the NRL to register to play again, @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 2, 2021

It's understood the NRL provided each club in the competition with a set of speakers among other electronics for team rooms in an attempt to make hub and bubble life easier in Queensland.

The whole competition was shifted to south east Queensland almost two months ago as the NRL attempted to keep matches being played despite worsening COVID outbreaks in Sydney, Melbourne and now Canberra.

All 13 clubs from outside the state were flown in, with families following the next week.

Lewis is off-contract at the Bulldogs at the end of the season, and has been told by the club (along with nine other players) that he won't be offered a new deal. The ten off-contract players join Will Hopoate and Nick Meaney who have already signed new deals with St Helens and the Melbourne Storm respectively.

The half was already tipped to be struggling to find a new deal in the NRL, and if these sanctions for the alleged incident are confirmed, things will only get tougher for Lewis, who may have to head to England to keep his career alive.

Lewis was due to play last weekend before this incident occurred, and unsurprisingly has not been selected for this weekend's season-ending clash with the Wests Tigers.

The Bulldogs will pick up the wooden spoon regardless of the result, and have turned their attention to 2022 where six high-profile recruits will join the club as Trent Barrett attempts to steer the blue and white away from the bottom of the table.