Canterbury Bulldogs' half Lachlan Lewis is reportedly under investigation from the NRL integrity unit.

While details are still unclear at this stage, Channel 9sDanny Weidler said the half is likely to be pulled from this weekend's game with the investigation ongoing.

BREAKING: Lachlan Lewis is being investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit. Serious matter. Bulldogs board discussed the matter. The issue was discovered by club in the last 24 hours. Lewis unlikely to play this week. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) August 27, 2021

In an act which defies words, it has been alleged by 2GBs James Willis that Lewis took a speaker given to the team from the NRL, and attempted to sell it on EBay.

BREAKING: Having trouble getting this Tweet out but... Am being told Lachlan Lewis is alleged to have taken a set of speakers provided to each team by the NRL. Worth a few hundred bucks. He's then alleged to have tried to sell the speakers on eBay. NRL investigating. #NRL — James Willis (@JamesWillis873) August 27, 2021

The NRL have been attempting to make hub and bubble life as easy for possible for all 13 clubs who had to shift from Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne or other areas and move to Queensland in a last-ditch effort to keep the competition going in the face of the coronavirus pandemic which has put Sydney, Melbourne and now Canberra into lockdown.

It's understood the Canterbury board have become aware of the issue in the last 24 hours and are cooperating with the NRL to investigate the behaviour of Lewis.

Lewis is off-contract at the end of the 2021 season, and with Matt BUrton's arrival, as well as Jake Averillo, Bailey Biondi-Odo and Kyle Flanagan still at the club, it's unlikely he will receive a new contract.

Lewis was supposed to line up for the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon as the wooden spoon bound club face the Manly Sea Eagles, however, is now likely to be replaced by Bailey Biondi-Odo, with Jake Averillo joining the 17 if fit, or Jackson Topine being the likely other option from the current reserves list.