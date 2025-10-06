The Lewis Dodd\/NRL experiment has officially reached its fateful end, after the 23-year-old endured one of the most disappointing debut seasons from a rugby league recruit in some time.\n\nHis failed stint in Australia largely came from a lack of opportunity at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, however, his clear lack of confidence when playing first grade didn't help support his case.\n\nAlas, the Englishman will now return to the Super League, where he will link up with the Catalans Dragons.\n\n[caption id="attachment_225337" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: Lewis Dodd of the Rabbitohs passes the ball during a South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL training session at USANA Rabbitohs Centre on May 06, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nMaking the announcement this week, the Dragons will welcome Dodd into the fold for the 2026 season.\n\nDespite signing a multi-year deal in the NRL just 12 months prior, his stocks dropped rapidly in 2025, resulting in just a one-year deal for his next contract.\n\nHe has admitted that his only focus is to bring success to the Dragons, and believes he's at the stage of his career to help the club get there.\n\n"The expectations here are clear, to compete for Super League titles and Challenge Cups,” he said in a club statement.\n\n”That's exactly the type of challenge that excites me.\n\n“I'm determined to play my part in helping the club achieve the success it deserves."\n\nHe will link up with the Dragons during their preseason, with the goal of earning a starting halves spot.