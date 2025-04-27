Just weeks after a firey encounter with former North Queensland Cowboys great Johnathan Thurston, Spencer Leniu has reportedly been involved in another blow up with a member of the media.

While Leniu's run in with Thurston came as the former Origin star worked for Channel 9, it's understood Leniu's issue this time came with News Corp journalist Brent Read who was working on the sideline for Triple M Radio during the Roosters' game on Anzac Day against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The alleged incident came as the Roosters claimed their second blowout Anzac Day win in as many years.

Read, speaking per The Daily Telegraph, said he didn't hear the comment as he had his radio headset on, and also confirmed he would not be lodging a complaint.

That is the way the incident with Thurston panned out a few weeks ago, and no investigation was ever launched by the NRL as a result of no complaint being made.

Speaking on 2GB Radio, club coach Trent Robinson said he was going to support his player, but didn't want the conflict.

"It's a bit of a mix at the moment - opinions are pretty high in our game and it's what has created interest," Robinson said on air.

"Therefore, there's gonna be differences of opinion. When people have a go at people on either side … it's public, but then Spencer has to do it in private? That's interesting, I don't have the answer completely. I don't think anybody has nailed that debate.

"I know we definitely don't want conflict constantly, but conflict creates interest from a media perspective as well. I'm always gonna support the player, but also the game."