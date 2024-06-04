Rugby League legend Rob Burrow has died at age 41.

Burrow has lived with motor neurone disease (MND) since being diagnosed in late 2019.

His diagnosis came just two years after retiring from a stellar 17-year career, in which he won eight Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges, and two Challenge Cups.

The Rhinos announced Burrow's death, describing their former scrum-half and hooker as "a true inspiration throughout his life, both on the rugby league field and in his battle with MND.”

Burrow will be remembered as a celebrated legend. In 2022, he received the Helen Rollason Award at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in recognition of his efforts.

He received the award for his ongoing fundraising and tireless efforts to raise awareness of MND while battling the illness himself.

Burrow had a successful rugby career and made more than 400 appearances between 2001 and 2017.

Burrow adopted a resistant stance upon learning of his MND diagnosis.

"The worst thing for me is people pitying me," Burrow said to BBC Media. "I know it's going to come, but I want to be as normal as ever.

"While I am able-bodied and feel fit and strong and healthy, I want to do normal things and not be treated any differently.”

In announcing his death on Sunday, Leeds stated about Burrow: "He always resisted others' attempts to limit what he could achieve and had faith in his own capacity to accomplish more.”

"The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and a half years meant so much to Rob.

"In particular, the rugby league family and MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him, thank you for your support.

"For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and a half years came as no surprise.

"Rob never accepted that he couldn't do something. He just found his way of doing it better than anyone else.

"He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity. We must dare to dream.”

Tributes will continue to be paid for Rob Burrow after his death at 41: a true inspirational MND campaigner and a legend to the rugby league community.