A civil war could be set to erupt at the Wests Tigers with the club's chairman, Lee Hagipantelis, close to being overthrown from his position.

The reports from the Sydney Morning Herald come after he reportedly rejected an invitation from the Wests Tigers' majority shareholder, Tony Andreacchio, to stand down from his position.

This comes days after he was re-appointed to his current position.

A majority shareholder at the club, Andreacchio represents the Holman Barners Group. According to the news publication, sources talking under the condition of anonymity told the Herald that Andreacchio informed Hagipantelis that his tenure was only extended as an independent director and not as chairman. He also invited Hagipantelis to stand down as the chairman of the Wests Tigers.

“This review has been commissioned by the Holman Barnes group and all enquiries concerning the review should be directed to them”, Hagipantelis said via the Sydney Morning Herald, refuting claims that he was only extended as a director, and not as chairman.

"At the moment we have an external review on the whole club,” Andreacchio told the Herald.

“It's probably an inappropriate time to make any formal or informal comment at the moment. This review is very critical.

“The Holman Barnes Group is one of the major shareholders and are very much behind it. I think any comment doesn't serve any purpose at the moment. Currently he is the chairman.”

The Herald has reported that the club has discussed bringing in former NSW Premier Barry O'Farrell and Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates onto the club's board in some capacity.

It is understood that the board has to have at least one independent director at all times under the constitution.

“Independent directors are always open up to review to see who is available and who would like to come on,” Tigers board member Tony Andreacchio told the publication.

“It's something we're holding off on until the end of this review. Until then, there'll be no further action. I don't want to derail the review in any shape or form.”