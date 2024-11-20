A leading contender has reportedly emerged to sign Ben Hunt for next season as the representative halfback has been involved in a four-team race for his services.

After seven seasons and 147 matches for the St George Illawarra Dragons, Hunt's time at the club was confirmed to have come to a close in October as he was released from the final season of his contract.

Since then, he has caught the interest of several teams from around the country and is set to earn upwards of $1 million in his next contract as he enters the final seasons as a player and attempts to win his first NRL premiership.

Attracting interest from four teams - Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters and The Dolphins - the Bulldogs have emerged as the leading contenders for Hunt's signature, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The updated news surrounding his future comes after a third party contacted Cameron Ciraldo and Phil Gould, informing them that Hunt was keen on talking to them as his arrival would instantly turn them into premiership contenders.

This comes just days after they missed out on signing Ryan Papenhuyzen - set to re-sign with the Storm - and Terrell May - signed a three-year deal with the Wests Tigers - as they continue to revamp their roster and contend with the likes of the Storm and four-time consecutive premiers Penrith Panthers.

It's understood the Bulldogs were willing to pay over $1 million per season for Papenhuyzen - up to $300,000 more per year than Melbourne - but that the fullback ultimately decided to remain in Melbourne.

Despite Canterbury's interest, Hunt could very well end up at one of the other three clubs, as the former Dragons skipper has yet to make a decision on his future.

It is understood that The Dolphins have tabled the strongest financial offer while the Broncos have met with him, but they want to preferably use him as a hooker.

The Sydney Roosters also aim to use Hunt as a dummy-half for the majority of next season due to the injury to Brandon Smith and are willing to play him at least $500,000 a season, per The Herald.

“He (Hunt) is an exceptional player and has done it for a long time,” Roosters coach Trent Robinson told News Corp when quizzed on Hunt's future.

“People want a direct answer, but the thing is we've been clear about our squad for a while now. Ever since Luke made his decision, we were really clear with where we were heading over the next couple of years, and we were happy about that.

“But if the opportunity arises to accommodate that seven and nine position in different ways then we will, but it has to beright for the next couple of years as well.

“There are a couple of players that we're looking at because of the injuries with a nine and a seven (going down). It didn' only affect the back end of this year, but it also affects the start of next year as well.

“We're really comfortable with some of the young guys coming through, but we are also looking at covering those positions if it's right. We don't feel like we're in a rush, but if it's right then we'll look at options.”