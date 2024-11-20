Melbourne Storm star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is reportedly set to take himself off the open market by re-signing with the club.

Papenhuyzen's future has been one of the more intriguing topics of conversation in rugby league circles in recent weeks given Melbourne's salary cap, and their squad balance heading into 2026 and beyond.

It has been widely reported that Papenhuyzen, who is off-contract at the end of 2025 and currently able to negotiate with rivals for the 2026 season and beyond, was only offered a deal approximately $200,000 per year less than he is currently on.

It was understood that had led Papenhuyzen - who has spent much of the last two years out of the game with injury - to explore his options.

Among them was the Canterbury Bulldogs. Director of football Phil Gould is understood to have flown to Melbourne, but the blue and white's hopes of signing the custodian appear to be dashed, with The Sydney Morning Herald and News Corp both tipping he will re-sign with the club.

It's understood the Bulldogs were willing to pay over $1 million per season for Papenhuyzen - up to $300,000 more per year than Melbourne - but that the fullback ultimately decided to remain in Melbourne.

It's unclear how many years he will re-sign for at this stage, or indeed when an official announcement can be expected, however, it will likely open a race for the services of Sua Fa'alogo.

It has been widely reported previously that the young gun has a verbal agreement with the club to be able to explore his options for 2026 and beyond if Papenhuyzen is re-signed, despite being on contract long-term.

The Bulldogs may well be among the clubs who switch focus to the talented youngster having missed out on Papenhuyzen.

Melbourne are likely to honour a verbal agreement with Fa'alogo, although nothing can be forced of the club given Fa'alogo's contract runs long-term.