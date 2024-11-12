Former St George Illawarra Dragons captain Ben Hunt will reportedly snub any chance of a homecoming at the Brisbane Broncos as the Sydney Roosters enter the race for his signature.

The Broncos were one of a handful of clubs understood to be interested in Hunt's signature.

The Dolphins were the other Queensland-based club believed to have the financial ability to make it happen in 2025, but News Corp are now reporting Hunt's preference is to remain in Sydney given his family are now settled in the Harbour City.

That could see clubs like the Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs, who have previously shown interest in Hunt, vying for his signature.

The Roosters would have been an unlikely proposition for Hunt months ago, but with Sam Walker and Brandon Smith both unlikely to feature in the first half of the 2025 campaign as they recover from respective ACL injury sustained during Round 26 of the 2024 campaign, the tri-colours are set to enter the race for the Queensland Maroons veteran per a News Corp report.

“He (Hunt) is an exceptional player and has done it for a long time,” Roosters' coach Trent Robinson told the publication when quizzed on Hunt's future.

“People want a direct answer, but the thing is we've been clear about our squad for a while now. Ever since Luke made his decision, we were really clear with where we were heading over the next couple of years, and we were happy about that.

“But if the opportunity arises to accommodate that seven and nine position in different ways then we will, but it has to beright for the next couple of years as well.

“There are a couple of players that we're looking at because of the injuries with a nine and a seven (going down). It didn'tonly affect the back end of this year, but it also affects the start of next year as well.

“We're really comfortable with some of the young guys coming through, but we are also looking at covering those positionsif it's right. We don't feel like we're in a rush, but if it's right then we'll look at options.”

Two of those "young guys" coming through at the Roosters as Robinson calls them are Sandon Smith and Tyler Moriarty, who could start in the number seven and number nine jerseys respectively next year.

The issue the Roosters face though is that Smith was already likely to play in Keary's number six jersey as the youngster looks to form a new partnership in the tri-colours' halves alongside Sam Walker.

That could leave the Roosters looking to bring in Hunt on a one-year deal and they should have a war chest to do it with a number of high-profile departures ahead of 2025 to go with six spots currently available in their squad.

It's understood however the Dolphins would win a bidding war for Hunt if it comes down to money, with the NRL yet to put a minimum figure on Hunt's next contract.