After seven seasons and 147 matches for the St George Illawarra Dragons, Ben Hunt's time at the club has come to an end after he was released from the final season of the contract.
His departure means that the Dragons will need to prepare for life without him and will produce a new halves combination next season and beyond as they aim to reach the NRL Finals series once again.
Zero Tackles takes a look at ten realistic options that Shane Flanagan and the Dragons could choose to replace the Australian Kangaroos and QLD Maroons representative.
All the players on the list are either without a contract for next season, have been linked with the club or rival teams, have an 'NRL clause' in their contract, or are currently playing at the Dragons.
The options include seven rival NRL players, two Super League playmakers and one player who is currently involved with the St George Illawarra Dragons.
11Honourable Mentions
Before we delve into the list, there are several players the Dragons could go after but are unlikely to sign for the 2025 NRL season.
Initially granted permission by the Rabbitohs to explore his options, it is hard to see Lachlan Ilias depart the club after reports emerged that he is one of the most well-liked players by club officials and teammates at the club.
The Dragons have also been linked with Tyran Wishart - the son of Rod Wishart - but he is set to remain at the Melbourne Storm until the end of 2026, as the club has an option in his contract to extend his tenure.
Another playmaker the Dragons have been recently linked to is Cronulla Sharks five-eighth Braydon Trindall, but he is likely to re-sign a contract extension with the club as they see him as Nicho Hynes' long-term partner in the halves and proved his worth in the 2024 NRL Finals series.
They could also decide to re-sign Jesse Marschke, but it seems like his time in the NRL has come to a close after not being offered a contract extension, while NSW Cup halfback Jonah Glover doesn't have the experience on his resume to replace a star in Ben Hunt.
Pezet on loan for 12 months looks sensible, as does developing their home grown guy, King Togia. Developing your own (cheap) talent is the Penrith and Cronulla strategy, and that alone is a recommendation for the strategy.