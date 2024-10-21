The St George Illawarra Dragons will reportedly join the race for Tyran Wishart.

The situation regarding the utility will be a closely followed one in the coming weeks and months.

Despite wanting to repay the Storm for the opportunities they have provided during 2024, Wishart has also made it clear he sees himself as a starting player in the NRL.

That is something he is unlikely to do anytime soon in the Victorian capital, stuck behind Ryan Papenhuyzen and Sua Fa'alogo at fullback, Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes in the halves, and Harry Grant at hooker.

It has been tipped that multiple clubs could go after Wishart the moment he is allowed to negotiate with rival clubs, however, at this stage, that may not be for another 12 months.

Off-contract at the end of 2025, the Storm have a club option in their favour for 2026 and have no obligation to allow the talented utility - who was a key cog in Craig Bellamy's side's run to the 2024 grand final - to negotiate with rivals.

So impressed are Melbourne with Wishart that they reportedly want to extend his contract beyond the end of 2026.

Despite that, News Corp are reporting the Dragons will show interest in Wishart over the coming weeks with a view to bringing him to the joint-venture for 2026.

Wishart was an Illawarra junior. The son of club legend Rod Wishart, his move to Melbourne caught fans by surprise, with the youngster at the time joining an ever-growing list of talented players walking out on the Red V.

The Dragons would likely also be able to offer Wishart a starting spot in the halves immediately as they work towards replacing Ben Hunt, potentially immediately, but if not almost certainly at the end of 2025.

The club captain has requested a release from the final year of his deal yet again, continuing a long-running circus surrounding his future.

The jury is also still out on Tyrell Sloan at fullback, although he showed improvement in his first year under Shane Flanagan as head coach, with the Dragons looking to make the finals for the first time in seven years this coming season.