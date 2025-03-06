Laurie Daley is back in the coaches' box for the New South Wales Blues, and the returning coach has made it known that he is not shying away from big changes in 2025.

One change Daley has floated is a skipper shift. Jake Trbojevic was handed the captaincy in 2024 after James Tedesco was axed, an appointment that puzzled fans at the time.

While the Blues went on to win the series, questions arose around whether Trbojevic would still captain the side moving forward.

Speaking at the New South Wales Rugby League's season launch, Daley held his cards close to his chest when discussing the next changing of the guard for the Blues.

"You've just got to see who's in the team first. You can never anticipate anything in this game," he said via AAP.

Origin fans were left scratching their heads last season when their captain was given only 85 minutes of playing time out of a potential 240 minutes in the series win.

Daley assured them this wouldn't affect his decision-making process, commending the 31-year-old for his leading role for the Blues.

"No issue at all," he said of Trbojevic's limited playing time.

"I thought Jake did a terrific job (as captain). He's a very passionate leader; the boys all love him, they respect him.

"I'm sure if Jake keeps his form up this year, there'll be no reason not to pick him."

Daley acknowledged Blues fans' concerns regarding ake's appointment as captain in 2024 but was clear that he believes it was the right choice at the time.

"Everyone has their different thoughts on different players, but every time Jake's pulled on a blue jersey, he's always played extremely well.

"He's very passionate about the state."

The incoming coach will have plenty of captaining options to choose from leading up to Game 1, with Blues vice-captain and current Australian skipper Isaah Yeo in contention, as well as Penrith Panthers co-captain Nathan Cleary and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs leader Stephen Crichton.

Daley was clear on the notion that although he does intend to mix things up, he will not attempt to fix what isn't broken.

"You've got to acknowledge that what they did last year was great. Obviously, you can't rinse and repeat, you've got to be able to come up with your own ideas."

"But there's not too many things you needed to do differently."

Trbojevic will have the opportunity to make his case for the Blues captaincy when he pulls on the Manly Sea Eagles jersey this weekend when they take on the North Queensland Cowboys.