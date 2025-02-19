An update on the condition of South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell has been provided after the fullback suffered a hamstring injury at training on Wednesday.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald's Christian Nicolussi, scans confirmed that Mitchell is facing up to two months on the sidelines after sustaining the injury at training.

In what is a devastating blow for the club, Jye Gray will replace Mitchell at the back of the field for the opening rounds of the season, with the NSW Blues representative not set to return until Round 6 or 7.

Mitchell has had a long history of hamstring issues throughout the course of his career and missed prolonged periods of matches during the 2020 and 2022 NRL seasons.

The update on the fullback comes as skipper Cameron Murray is set to meet with a specialist on Thursday to determine the severity of a suspected Achilles rupture he sustained yesterday.

Scans will be needed to confirm the injury; however, the injury typically requires a minimum six-month recovery window, and he could see his season all but over before it begins.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed that they do not expect Murray to be able to play in the coming months.