North Queensland Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt has been confirmed to have joined the St Helens Saints in the English Super League for the 2025 season.

In what is a two-year deal, Feldt will now likely finish his career with one of the top clubs in the English game.

One of just a handful of Cowboys to have notched more than 200 games with the NRL club, Feldt will leave Townsville as a one-club NRL player who is the all-time leading try scorer for the Townsville-based team.

Still in strong form for the Cowboys this year, Feldt told Zero Tackle recently that he was chasing a contract extension for 2025 in Townsville and felt he was in "career-best form", but that now won't be happening.

“I can't wait, it's a big change for me and my family and as soon as we caught wind that St.Helens wanted me to come over and join, and after talking to Wello [Head Coach - Paul Wellens] and Rushy [CEO - Mike Rush], it's set in that we've made the right decision and we picked the right club," Feldt said in an official club statement confirming his signature for the next two years.

“This feels like the right choice and the right decision, not only for me but for my family. I know I'm coming to a great club with a very rich history of great players with great a work ethic as well. I'm eager to get over and meet the lads at the end of the year!”

A veteran of the 2015 NRL grand final at the Cowboys, Feldt will exit Townsville on the back of finals rugby league, and he said he was excited to finish on a high in Townsville.

“It's been my home all my life and I want to finish on a high. Playing in the finals this year is something that we've wanted to do and it would be good to finish the year strong, not only as a team but on a personal note as well," he said.

“I'm excited to experience the UK fans, I know they really get right behind you, chant and sing songs when you're going well. I've been a one-club man for so long and always want to give back to the fans and community I live in, and I've heard St. Helens is a close-knit community so I think I will fit in well.”

Feldt will relocate to England during the off-season ahead of the Super League pre-season commencing in November.