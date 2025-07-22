The Wests Tigers have confirmed the re-signing of Apisai Koroisau after months of speculation regarding his future.

In what has been a tumultuous season for the Tigers, their decision to prioritise the re-signing of Apisai Koroisau over the future of Tallyn da Silva has paid off, with the former Origin player locking in a two-year extension.

It means his career will continue on until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season, given he was already contracted for 2026.

It also means he won't be available to join either the Perth Bears, or the Papua New Guinea-based teams when they enter the competition in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

“This club has become family to me. I've felt nothing but support from the players, staff, and especially Benji - he's someone I really admire and enjoy playing under," Koroisau said in a club statement.

"I'm stoked to re-sign and can't wait to help lead this team for a few more years.”

Currently 32 years of age, it means Koroisau will play on until he is at least 35 years of age.

Joining the Tigers ahead of 2023, he has been part of the club's minor improvement off the bottom of the ladder this year, and is the joint-venture's most experienced player.

Coach Benji Marshall labelled him the 'heart and soul' of the team.

“Api is a great player but more so he is the heart and soul of this team," Marshall said.

"His leadership, experience and energy are invaluable. Having him commit to our future is massive for the direction we are heading in.

"We are thrilled to have him and his wonderful family here long term.”

The dummy half has played 227 NRL games, 57 of which have come for the Tigers.

Another three seasons could allow him - pending fitness and finals appearances - to make 300 NRL games before hanging up the boots.