Days after Apisai Koroisau extended his time with the Wests Tigers until the end of 2028, the star hooker has already kicked off a retention plan to keep Jarome Luai at the club.\r\n\r\nLuai, a star playmaker, only just arrived in Tiger Town this season, the first of a five-year deal. However, an exit clause at the end of 2026 could see him leave after just two seasons, a possibility that Koroisau does not want to happen.\r\n\r\nSpeaking to The Sydney Morning Herald,\u00a0Koroisau admitted how important it was to him that his premiership-winning teammate remains a Tiger.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_219854" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: Jarome Luai in action during the round two NRL match between Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers at CommBank Stadium, on March 16, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Joshua Davis\/Zero Digital Sports)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n\u201cHe's one of those guys you just need at your club,\u201d Koroisau declared.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe's shown the way the whole time he's been here. Let's just hope he feels the same way and wants to stay.\u201d\r\n\r\nDespite only being a season into his Tigers tenure, Luai has had a huge impact on the team and its fans, a fact that Koroisau is not willing to overlook.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe is massive for this club, he's been one of the loudest guys here in terms of leadership, and his competitiveness is next level, it's second to none," said Koroisau.\r\n\r\nThe former Panthers hooker acknowledged that Luai would "be hearing it from everywhere and everyone" on what he should do with his future, and that's a line he's hesitant to cross.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_149540" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 23: Apisai Koroisau of the Wests Tigers shapes to pass during the round eight NRL match between Wests Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles at Campbelltown Stadium on April 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n"I really enjoy the friendship we have, we keep it pretty cordial, and if I feel like I need to say something, I will, but in the meantime, I don't need to."\r\n\r\nLuai is free to negotiate with clubs from November 1 if he does choose to activate his exit clause; however, the Blues' five-eighth has declared he will not make a decision until the season is over.