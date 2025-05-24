In this ongoing series, Zero Tackle will be conducting interviews with individuals from all aspects of life and professional skill ability about their earliest and favourite memories of playing in the Koori Knockout.

Although several Knockout tournaments take place around the country throughout the year, the NSW Koori Knockout is marked as the largest event and has been happening ever since it was founded in 1971 - it was cancelled for two years in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Usually taking place on the same weekend as the NRL Grand Final, the Koori Knockout showcases the most talented Indigenous rugby league players across different age levels and is a gathering for Indigenous communities to celebrate their culture and heritage.

For the first of many interviews about the Koori Knockout, Zero Tackle spoke to Canterbury Bulldogs and former South Sydney Rabbitohs utility back Blake Taaffe about his memories of playing in the annual tournament.

"That's a tough one. Probably just being able to play with my cousins," Taaffe told Zero Tackle about his favourite memory of playing in the Koori Knockout.

"It wouldn't be my earliest one but the last few years I've been able to play with my younger cousins.

"It's pretty special because I never got to play with them as a kid or any of that.

"When it comes to Knockout time, being able to pull the jersey on with my younger cousin is one of my proudest moments."

Playing for the La Perouse Panthers, he has yet to win a title in the tournament. Facing heavy competition, the Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) are heavy favourites for this year's tournament as they attempt to make it three Grand Final victories in a row.

While Taaffe hasn't found success, he loves every opportunity when he puts on the jersey and vividly remembers going up against 2012 Dally M Medallist Ben Barba.

"I remember being a young player and looking up to players like him. Ben Barba's obviously a gun," Taaffe said.

"I'm not the biggest player out there and he was kind of the same but he based his game on just sheer talent and played with his heart on his leave.

"That's what I loved about Benny Barba the most and being able to play in the club that he's at now is pretty cool."