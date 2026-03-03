Keaon Koloamatangi has revealed the tough conversations he had with South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett and long-term teammate Cameron Murray on his decision to exit the club at year's end to take up a lucrative deal with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The damaging prop gave Bennett a call on Christmas Eve to let him know he will be moving on, and has put his move down to being able to grow as a person, stepping out of his comfort zone, and challenging himself.

When speaking with the Daily Telegraph, Koloamatangi revealed he also spoke with Cam Murray, his skipper and long-term forwards' partner, with whom he has played his entire career alongside.

"I think I needed to get out of my comfort zone to become a better player, but more importantly, a better man", Koloamatangi said.

"I want to be a better man for our family, so I think I need to take that step."

The duo also played their junior football together at the Mascot Jets, and when Murray asked Koloamatangi what his next move was, he told him he would be moving onto another club.

"We trained over the break together here, and he just asked me and I told him and he understood," he said.

"I just have to look after me and my family first, they mean the world to me, they're my number one priority, so I'll do anything for them over anyone."

Despite the heavily publicised helicopter ride down to Wollongong, it seemed to have played no part in his move.

The Dragons are set to bolster an elite forward pack, with the likes of the Couchman brothers, Hamish Stewart, and Dylan Egan bringing youth, while Luciano Leilua and Koloamatangi round out a well-balanced attacking threat up front.