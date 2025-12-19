Young Newcastle Knights back-rower Kade McKay has detailed his rugby league goals after a stellar year, which saw him earn representative honours and sign a long-term extension with the Hunter-based club.

A member of the Under-16s NSW City side, McKay played a leading role in the Knights reaching the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final and Hunter Sports High School reaching the final in the Peter Mulholland Cup.

While he was unable to land success on both of those occasions, the strong form of the Wyong Roos junior saw him rewarded with a three-year extension from the Knights until the end of the 2028 season.

Idolising Jordan Riki, McKay credited Steve Simpson as one of his biggest mentors and now hopes to keep getting better in the coming season as he not only furthers his development but also looks towards the dream of one day playing in the NRL.

"It's a privilege wearing the Knights jersey and representing everyone in the community," he told Zero Tackle.

"The ultimate goal is to play in the NRL but just need to keep working, chipping away and hopefully that comes one day.

"I want to play some consistent footy. Staying on the field is the only way you can really get better."