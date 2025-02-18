An emerging and talented Newcastle Knights young forward has reportedly decided against re-signing with the club and will join a new team for next season.

Making his first-grade debut against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 25, Sebastian Su'a is one of the many talented forwards coming through the Knights system, but his time at the club is set to come to a close.

According to News Corp, Su'a will depart the Knights at the end of the year to take up an opportunity with The Dolphins for the 2026 NRL season.

Following Leo Thompson out of the door and set to reunite with Daniel Saifiti, Su'a has been with the Knights since 2022 and has slowly progressed through the ranks, which saw him impress in the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions.

Arriving at Redcliffe, he will look to push for a regular spot in the starting team and he will spend his remaining time at his current club to impress Dolphins officials and attempt to add to his one appearance in the NRL.

