Facing an uncertain future, former NRL forward Paul Vaughan has reportedly been tabled a "sizeable offer" as the 34-year-old looks to continue his rugby league playing career.

Before departing for the Super League at the end of 2022 to link up with the Warrington Wolves, Vaughan spent ten seasons playing in the NRL, in which he registered 205 appearances for the Raiders, Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs.

One of the best forwards during his prime years, his form saw him play six matches for the NSW Blues and two Tests for the Australian Kangaroos in 2019.

With Vaughan yet to secure a new contract for next season, RFL Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League - outfit York Knights has tabled a "sizeable offer" to secure the services of the former NRL forward for 2026, per All Out Rugby League.

The audacious bid from the Knights comes after he was set to sign a one-year contract extension to remain at the Warrington Wolves; however, no agreement has yet been signed.

“I haven't signed it. We're working through a couple of things," Vaughan said on a June 2 episode of the Sky Sports' ‘The Bench' podcast with Jon Wilkin and Jenna Brooks.

"Myself and my family are looking to see what's about. I haven't signed a contract.

"There could be a contract on the table, I'm just yet to sign it, that's all… I've got to read through the contract.”