NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 24: Kalyn Ponga of the Newcastle Knights kicks the ball during the round 11 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out for this weekend’s clash with the New Zealand Warriors.

Ponga has been battling a groin injury for the most part of the past two months, with the issue once again keeping him sidelined and away from senior level.

The gun fullback has been limited to just the five matches in 2021 after missing the opening month of the season and having not featured since Round 9.

Loading

The Knights released a statement on Thursday in regard to Ponga’s recovery.

Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out of this weekend’s clash with the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium,” the statement reads.

“Unfortunately, Ponga hasn’t been able to achieve the training intensity and volume required to return to play. 

NRL Elimination Final - Rabbitohs v Knights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 04: Kalyn Ponga of the Knight looks on during the NRL Elimination Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Newcastle Knights at ANZ Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

“Next week’s representative round and subsequent week off will be utilised for Kalyn to continue his rehabilitation process and reassess an achievable return to play timeline.”

The setback places further doubt on Ponga’s return to the Maroons after missing the series opener through injury.

His absence for Round 15 will likely place him on the outer of Paul Green‘s selection, with Reece Walsh a potential debutant to come into the starting side for Queensland.