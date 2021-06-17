Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out for this weekend’s clash with the New Zealand Warriors.

Ponga has been battling a groin injury for the most part of the past two months, with the issue once again keeping him sidelined and away from senior level.

The gun fullback has been limited to just the five matches in 2021 after missing the opening month of the season and having not featured since Round 9.

The Knights released a statement on Thursday in regard to Ponga’s recovery.

“Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out of this weekend’s clash with the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium,” the statement reads.

“Unfortunately, Ponga hasn’t been able to achieve the training intensity and volume required to return to play.

“Next week’s representative round and subsequent week off will be utilised for Kalyn to continue his rehabilitation process and reassess an achievable return to play timeline.”

The setback places further doubt on Ponga’s return to the Maroons after missing the series opener through injury.

His absence for Round 15 will likely place him on the outer of Paul Green‘s selection, with Reece Walsh a potential debutant to come into the starting side for Queensland.