The speculation around Adam O'Brien's future as head coach of the Newcastle Knights is set to be put to bed, with the club holding a board meeting on Tuesday evening.

It's expected, at that meeting, that the Knights will elect to part ways with O'Brien, either effective immediately or at the end of the season.

The move, which is being reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, comes just 24 hours after the Gold Coast Titans made the call to move on Des Hasler and replace him with Cronulla Sharks assistant coach Josh Hannay for 2026.

It has been widely reported that the Knights would owe O'Brien an enormous payout given he still has two years to run on his deal without any clauses allowing for an easy exit, but that O'Brien has reportedly indicated he willing to exit the club.

A settlement deal for O'Brien to depart will need to be confirmed either way, with it understood a 12-month settlement is the likely outcome.

Blake Green is viewed to be the likely front runner to take over head coaching at the club.

Green, who has been on O'Brien's coaching staff, would be an easy progression into the top job for the club, although he has been the attack coach this year.

The Knights have the worst attacking record in the competition.

The Knights were also believed to be interested in Josh Hannay, but he has now signed with the Titans for the coming seasons.

Brad Arthur and Willie Peters - currently both coaching in the English Super League - have also been linked with moves to the NRL, but Arthur has now re-signed for 2026, and it's believed Peters will not be offered the role.

Green is a former Knights playe, having played the final nine games of his career with the club in 2020 and 2021 before moving into an assistant coaching role.

O'Brien has coached the Knights since 2020, leading the club to a number of finals series, but 2025 has been an unmitigated disaster for the Hunter-based club, and their latest loss to the Brisbane Broncos on the weekend seems to have broken the back of the club's board who only weeks ago promised he was safe.

With Hasler and now O'Brien set to be sacked, pressure will turn to other underperforming coaches, with Todd Payten at the North Queensland Cowboys and Anthony Seibold at the Manly Sea Eagles potentially also in the crosshairs of club boards this off-season.