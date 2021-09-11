Newcastle Knights youngster Phoenix Crossland is set to sign on for another 12 months in the Hunter.

Hot on the heels of the signing of Adam Clune, the Knights are reportedly on the verge of locking Crossland down.

According to a Newcastle Herald report, it's understood Crossland was set to be pushed out of the club thanks to the signing of Clune, formerly of the St George Illawarra Dragons, however, the report suggests coach Adam O'Brien is a fan of Crossland.

Crossland was touted as one of the best youngsters in the game during his junior days and has been solid during his rare appearances in the NRL, but is yet to hit his potential or lock down a spot in the Newcastle starting 17.

Given the Knights' problems with attack this season, a statistic the club currently sit second-last on the NRL ladder for, the coach is seemingly attempting to keep his options open for 2022 and beyond.

The New Zealand-born 21-year-old has come through the Knights' system, impressing at SG Ball and Jersey Flegg level. He was also in the squad for the 2019 New South Wales under-20 team having just started a new three-year contract at the Knights.

Crossland has made nine appearances this season, scoring a try and assisting another three, while he has had a strong kicking game, including kicking for 619 metres in a Round 12 clash against the Manly Sea Eagles.

He is undoubtedly stuck behind Mitchell Pearce and Jake Clifford in the queue, while there has been talk of Kalyn Ponga shifting into the halves either next season, or in 2023, with Pearce seemingly almost certain to depart at the end of his current deal.

Crossland will also face stiff competition for a spot in the halves from fellow young gun Simi Sasagi, who has impressed in his two NRL appearances.