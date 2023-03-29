Clint Zammit, the Newcastle Knights recruitment manager has parted ways with the club after joining them in mid-2020.

It is understood that Zammit finished up the role on Tuesday with the two parties mutually going their own ways.

Having signed from the Cowboys in mid-2020, Zammit remained in Cairns throughout his entire tenure with the Newcastle based-team.

Known for his time at the North Queensland Cowboys, Zammit discovered Jason Taumalolo when he was only 14 years old.

He also was set to work with Alex McKinnon at the club when he was first signed, who will also leave the club in an ambassador role.