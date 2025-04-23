Does anyone other than the Bulldogs want to win the competition in 2025?

That genuinely shapes as the question after Melbourne's capitulation on Friday night and the Broncos loss in New Zealand.

The Raiders and Sharks have clicked back into gear after a blip, while the aforementioned Warriors are flying!

At the other end of the table, the Eels struck for their second win of the season while the Roosters and Knights stunk it up.

Where did your team land on our Week Seven Power Rankings?:

1. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (Last Week: 1)

On form, the Dogs are so far ahead of the pack right now. In six games they've conceded ust 58 points! They wiped the Bunnies off the park in front of 65,000+.

This team are so well drilled and they're playing such a power game. It's going to take something very, very special to beat them.

This Thursday night's clash with the Broncos is absolutely blistering. I'm backing Burton, Preston and co. to continue their amazing form.

2. Canberra Raiders (3)

This is me officially giving the Raiders their flowers. They are so much better than anyone, very much myself included, gave them any right to be.

Canberra started very slowly against the Titans on Sunday afternoon but then mowed their opposition down. Hudson Young may be the form player of the comp.

The Raiders host the Dolphins this weekend in a game that could be literally anything. I cannot wait!

3. Melbourne Storm (2)

The Storm burst out of the gate against the Dolphins and looked set for a magnificent night out.

They then conceded 42 straight points. I've never seen anything like this from the Storm. It was men vs boys for almost the entire second half.

If there's one thing that has proven to be true, it's that the Storm rebound from losses in brutal fashion. Might be a tough time for the Bunnies on Anzac Day evening.

4. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks are such an enigma at the moment. They've won two straight games without getting out of second or third gear. That said, are they capable of lifting to a higher gear?

Nicho Hynes, Will Kennedy and Blayke Brailey were all very good on Sunday afternoon and the Sharks defence held a horrible Newcastle side in check for most of the afternoon.

A trip to Leichhardt Oval proved to be their worst effort all season last year. Craig Fitzgibbon will surely expect better this time around.

5. New Zealand Warriors (6)

Luke Metcalf's 50 mete penalty goal in Golden Point secured a victory the Warriors should have had wrapped up several minutes earlier.

Despite what the scoreline will suggest, the Warriors were much better than the Broncos for the large majority of the game. It was awesome to see Metcalf, off a less than stellar effort off the tee, step up and slot the game winner.

The Warriors host an Anzac Day game against the Knights. They should run up a score.

6. Brisbane Broncos (4)

The Broncos continue to underwhelm. Although a late flurry saw them force Golden Point against the Warriors, a Reece Walsh error from the kick off game them literally no chance.

Ben Hunt's form has to be of worry but Ezra Mam's impending return eases that worry. Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan should surely have been flown home in first class for their efforts.

We'll see how real the Broncos are as they host the red hot Dogs on Thursday night.

7. St George Illawarra Dragons (10)

A team I completely wrote off in the pre-season, the Dragons continue to serve up steaming hot bowls of crow.

King Clint Gutherson has completely transformed this side on and off the field. Valentine Holmes looks five years younger and Kyle Flanagan is having a career year to date.

A monster Anzac Day clash with the Roosters awaits. This is always a highlight of the rugby league calendar.

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (7)

The Bunnies were humbled on Good Friday. Truthfully they were whacked, smacked, played off the park, reduced to spectators etc.

The 32-0 loss to the raging hot Dogs has a lot of people, myself included, worried about their future. That said, surely some troops are due back soon.

They play the Storm on Anzac Day night, in Melbourne, off a loss. Oh no!

9. The Dolphins (13)

Early on Friday night, I was legit starting to look at the record books. Turns out I was right, but in reverse as the Dolphins overcame a horror start to stomp the Storm!

42 unanswered points hammered home just what this team can achieve. Isaiya Katoa is looking like the next superstar of our game. Ray Stone and Josh Kerr had monster games from the bench and helped turn the tide.

A trip to Canberra presents a huge challenge but one no bigger than the one they just walked through against the Storm.

10. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

I honestly don't know what to make of Manly. At times this season they've looked untouchable. At other times they've been laughable.

They dropped a home game to the Dragons on Thursday night. Let's not sugar coat it, this is a game they should have won. They've lost one of their remaining middle forwards in Toafofoa Sipley for a month.

They run into a Penrith side who boast a forward pack I'd back 11 times out of 10 against the current Manly pack. This could be rough.

11. North Queensland Cowboys (11)

The Cowboys feel like a side far better than they sit here. I try not to move sides on the bye though, although a win this weekend will see them rise sharply.

They return, refreshed, against a hugely out of sorts Titans outfit.

12. Wests Tigers (9)

It's fair to say that the Tigers endured a horror week. We all know what has happened off field but unfortunately they couldn't perform on field.

The Tigers had their moments in front of a mega Easter Monday crowd, but looked a step behind the desperate Eels in the loss.

A home game against the Sharks, with Galvin back in the side, presents a chance to bounce back quickly and turn the headlines.

13. Penrith Panthers (16)

Do you hear that? That's the sound of 16 other teams sighing at the realisation that the Panthers aren't a spent force yet.

Dylan Edwards and Nathan Cleary were both massive in the Panthers huge win over the Roosters. Lindsay Smith and Isaah Yeo controlled the middle.

Penrith host an out of sorts Manly this weekend. Turbo is back but so are Penrith. Should be fun.

14. Gold Coast Titans (12)

The Titans did it again. They hit the random button. You cannot convince me this isn't real!

The Gold Coast flew out of the blocks against Canberra and had them shot to bits. 16-0 turned into 16 all and from there it was almost all Raiders.

A very tough trip to Townsville stands ahead for a side who desperately needs a win.

15. Parramatta Eels (17)

The Eels returned to the winners circle on the back of a Mitch Moses masterclass. They looked a completely different side with their halfback pulling the strings.

The 38-22 win was every bit as spectacular as the scoreline suggested. Josh Addo-Carr turned back the clock on the back of blistering speed. Isaiah Iongi looks a freakish talent.

Parra enjoy a bye this weekend before a trip to Magic Round.

16. Sydney Roosters (14)

The Roosters were brought back to earth, and reality, by the Panthers in brutal fashion this past weekend.

Daniel Tupou's early try was pretty much all she wrote for the Roosters. Robert Toia scored a try in the second half but it was of little consequence.

A monster Anzac Day clash against the Dragons usually throws form out the window. Luckily for the tri-colours.

17. Newcastle Knights (15)

The Knights are awful. There, I said it. Fans will come at me in the comments but the facts back me up.

They struggled to break down the Sharks in any meaningful way. At least they scored points this week. Greg Marzhew deserved five times his match payment on the day.

A tough clash across the Tasman awaits. They need to win. Nothing else will do.