Amid rumours of Adam O'Brien's exit from the club, the Newcastle Knights have confirmed the services of Peter Parr who will take over as the club's new CEO.\r\n\r\nLinked with a move to the Perth Bears earlier in the year, Parr has now agreed to a multi-year extension to remain at the Newcastle Knights and will move from the Head of Football role to take over the CEO role from Phil Gardner in November.\r\n\r\nIt is understood that Parr agreed to the new contract a fortnight ago, and Chris James will move into the Head of Football role for the 2026 NRL season with the club confirming the appointments on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nBefore working at the Knights, the off-field figure had stints with the Western Reds, Adelaide Rams, Brisbane Broncos, NSW Blues and North Queensland Cowboys - a club he spent more than two decades at.\r\n\r\nJames, meanwhile, hasbeen at the Knights since January 2025 as the general manager of football operations.\r\n\r\nParr and James have worked 'closely' together since the arrival of the later.\r\n\r\n\u201cPeter will bring a new level of experience and football IQ to our operations,\u201d Knights CEO Phil Gardner said in 2022 when he first brought Parr to the team.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe was the key architect of the Cowboys becoming a consistent force in the NRL, including their charge towards a first grand final in 2005 and ultimately winning the title in 2015.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe's seen everything rugby league throws at you, and we know his experience and nous will be invaluable.\u201d