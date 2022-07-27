The North Queensland Cowboys are set to lose one of the pillars of their success with the announcement former CEO and Director of Football Peter Parr would be leaving the club he joined in 2001 to return home to Newcastle and work with the Knights.

Parr helped steer the club to three grand final appearances and the 2015 NRL premiership, with his work at the club elevating his standing to one of the most respected CEO’s in the NRL.

Though he stepped down as Director of Football in 2020, Parr continued his involvement with the club as a member of the Board of Directors and the Chair of the Football Committee.

“Peter has been an outstanding member of our club since he joined us,” current Cowboys chair Lewis Ramsay said in a statement.

“It has been our privilege to witness his dedication and learn from his counsel through his operational roles as well as his most recent positions.

“Pete leaves to return home the Newcastle with the club’s eternal thanks. He played an integral role for our club and we wish he and his family well in the next chapter of their lives.”

Parr was born in Newcastle and played his senior football there, and he’ll take charge of the Knights’ elite pathways programs for both men and women.

“This is a great opportunity for me to continue my career at a club I’ve always respected, with the added bonus of returning to the town where I grew up,” Parr told Knights media.

“The Knights have all the ingredients to be successful, a one town team with extraordinary community support. They have a big catchment area of juniors, passionate supporters and a strong membership base.”

Knights CEO Philip Gardner shared Parr’s excitement about the move.

“Peter will bring a new level of experience and football IQ to our operations,” Gardner said in a statement.

“He was the key architect of the Cowboys becoming a consistent force in the NRL, including their charge towards a first grand final in 2005 and ultimately winning the title in 2015.

“He’s seen everything rugby league throws at you, and we know his experience and nous will be invaluable.”