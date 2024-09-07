The Newcastle Knights have confirmed they have made an offer for New Zealander Leo Thompson.

It was revealed recently that the prop was pondering his future, and whether remaining in the Hunter was the right thing for his career long-term.

Thompson is on contract until the end of 2025 with the Knights, but is understood to be weighing up whether the potential departures of a number of experienced players could derail his own development.

Daniel Saifiti is the most likely name to leave the Knights having been linked with the St George Illawarra Dragons and Dolphins, while Jayden Brailey, Tyson Frizell and Dane Gagai are among the other experienced players who have been linked with departures.

It comes as Newcastle desperately attempt to balance their salary cap, with the club believed to be in a tight spot for seasons ahead and with very little wiggle room as they attempt to improve under pressure coach Adam O'Brien's squad.

News Corp however are reporting the Knights have taken a step towards securing the middle forward's future, with club recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan confirming an offer has been lodged.

“We put something to Leo,” O'Sullivan told the publication.

“I have had two good meetings with Leo and Daniel, clearly told them where I think the club is heading and they have been really receptive.

“Leo is entitled to wait. If he wants to test the market or see what his value is, that is his right. That never worries me or scares me.

“We will have a figure for Leo moving forward that is sustainable and within our grasp of financial responsibility.”

As it stands, Thompson is believed to be on around $300,000 per year, with that rising a little in 2025, but it's likely any new deal from 2026 onwards would come with a major salary upgrade given he is now a permanent fixture in Newcastle's 17.