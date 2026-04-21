Kurt Mann is in the final year of his current contract and is one of a dozen Bulldogs players unsigned for 2027 and beyond.

Although he isn't primarily focused on the contract situation, the Bulldogs lock hopes to maximise the time he has left in the NRL.

"I haven't really looked into it too much. I'm 33 this year so I'm sort of just playing it by ear and really focusing on how I'm playing at the moment," Mann revealed to Fox Sports.

"The rest of that'll take care of itself. I would love to stay at the Dogs or if that doesn't eventuate, then I don't know how many more years I've got left in me at the moment.

"I'm really enjoying playing footy at the moment and I'm still loving it."

Mann was able to make his debut for the Queensland Maroons last season, and has been one of the shining lights in the Bulldogs side this year.

The forward hopes to return to the Origin arena.

"Definitely. Anytime you get the chance to pull on the Maroons jersey, you grab it with both hands," he directly said.

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"It's something you dream of as a little kid and you get to represent your family, your community where you're from and everyone in Queensland.

"It's a lifetime memory I have now. I thought all that sort of stuff was passed me at my age and to get the call-up is definitely a dream come true.

"We had a pre-series camp at the start of the year and then just run into him on game days. He keeps his cards pretty close to his chest until it gets pretty close to selection time."

The Bulldogs play the Broncos on Friday night, as the side deals with a lack of consistency and Ciraldo even questioned his side's complacency in their loss to the Eels on Sunday.