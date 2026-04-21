St George Illawarra Dragons assistant coach Michael Ennis will depart the club after being overlooked for the head coaching role.

The Dragons confirmed on Monday evening that Dean Young had been appointed interim coach for the remainder of 2026.

That came after head coach Shane Flanagan and head of football Ben Haran were both moved on by the embattled joint-venture outfit on Monday morning, with their current record reading zero and seven.

Young, who will take over for the Anzac Day game this Saturday as the Roosters chase their first victory, will now do so without Ennis with the club revealing a restructuring of the football department led to his departure.

The Dragons have instead confirmed Willie Talau and Tom Eisenhuth have been promoted into acting assistant coaching roles.

Ennis has visions on becoming an NRL head coach and was believed to be not only in the mix for the interim post at the Red V, but the fulltime role next year.

Young was appinted to the interim role despite there being some reservations from members of the board.

Ennis, who could be an option in the race for the role at the Manly Sea Eagles after they sacked Anthony Seibold earlier this year, is close to Flanagan and it's believed that also played a role in his exit from Wollongong.

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"Mick contributed professionally during his time at the Dragons and has been a valued member of the coaching staff. We thank him for his efforts during his time at the Dragons,” Dragons CEO Tim Watsford said.

“We wish Mick and his family all the very best for the future.”

St George Illawarra will now scramble to build their coaching staff for the remainder of 2026, with the coaching structure under Young unclear for Saturday's blockbuster at a sold out Allianz Stadium.

Ennis, without his role at the Dragons, will continue media work with Fox Sports in the meantime and joins a now congested assistant coaching market which also features Ben Te'o who quit the Broncos earlier this year.