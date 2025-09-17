The Newcastle Knights have finally settled on a head coach, recently announcing Justin Holbrook as the successor to the departing Adam O'Brien.\r\n\r\nWhile his appointment would have excited many Knights fans, club assistants Blake Green and Brian McDermott were both left out to dry.\r\n\r\nBoth men were in the running for the head coaching job, and with Holbrook claiming the role for himself, their future in the NRL was left in limbo.\r\n\r\nIncoming Knights boss Peter Parr has since revealed that the coaches have settled on their futures, with only one set to remain in the Hunter Valley.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_50299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Sonny Bill Williams looks on next to Brian McDermott, Head Coach of Toronto Wolfpack during a press conference where he is unveiled as a new signing for Toronto Wolfpack at Emirates Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n"Brian McDermott has asked for a release from the last year of his contract, which we have granted," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.\r\n\r\nMcDermott will depart Newcastle and head up to Queensland, where he will link up with the Gold Coast Titans, working alongside incoming head coach Josh Hannay.\r\n\r\nWhile Parr was willing to let McDermott explore new ventures in the NRL, he revealed Green would not be following in his footsteps.\r\n\r\n"We have not had any discussions with Blake about him departing," Parr said.\r\n\r\n"He has a contract in place."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_69092" align="alignnone" width="1024"] NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: Blake Green of the Newcastle Knights during the round 13 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium on August 08, 2020 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nParr admitted that the Knights could see more changes as the weeks go by, however there are none currently on the horizon.\r\n\r\n"Whenever there is a new coach, there is usually change," he said.\r\n\r\n"We have one change; if there are others, we will work that out as we go."\r\n\r\nKnights faithful will be hoping these changes will elevate this squad in 2026, after receiving the wooden spoon this year.