Newcastle Knights winger Dominic Young played for just 20 minutes during Thursday evening's clash against the Manly Sea Eagles, being taken from the field with a knee injury, while Jirah Momoisea also suffered an elbow injury.

After a drop-a-thon during the early going on a wet evening at McDonald Jones Stadium in the Hunter, Young seemed to have scored the opening points for Newcastle.

However, it was overruled by the bunker on an obstruction.

Of more concern was Young being tended to by the trainers while the bunker checked the try, with the English-born winger eventually taken off the field with a knee injury.

It had appeared to be a case of friendly fire, with Young making contact with Dane Gagai.

Fox Sports sideline report Matt Russell confirmed it was a knee injury which was hampering Young, and that he would need to be sent for scans to ascertain whether any structural damage has been done.

"Dominic Young has been forced out of the game with a knee injury," Russell said on the sideline.

"I asked them (the Knights) whether it was a contact injury from where he appeared to clash with Dane Gagai.

"They don't know. He will go for scans. They can't rule out structural damage, but they hope it's only contact."

Young was joined on the sideline during the first half by fullback Kalyn Ponga, who had to go for a head injury assessment, and Jirah Momoisea, who was taken from the field towards the end of the first half with an arm injury.

Ponga was able to return after halftime, however, Momoisea was pictured in the dressing room with his arm in a sling and sucking on a green whistle.

It was confirmed he has dislocated an elbow.

While the club were able to put the elbow back in, he will undoubtedly be looking at some time on the sidelines in the coming weeks with scans to determine how long he will spend on the sideline.

The reshuffles didn't help the Knights, with the Sea Eagles heading to the halftime break leading by ten points to nil.