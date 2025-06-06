Newcastle Knights and English international second-rower Kai Pearce-Paul has signed with the Wests Tigers on a three-year deal from the start of 2026.

Rumoured for a number of weeks now, Pearce-Paul was reportedly not set to be re-signed by the Knights, who are in the process of cleaning out their roster and balancing what was a bloated salary cap.

The loss of Daniel Saifiti prior to the start of this year, combined with a number of likely departures at the end of this season led by Pearce-Paul and Jackson Hastings will allow the club to get back into a state where they can attack the open market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pearce-Paul signing with the Tigers will see him play for the joint-venture in 2026, 2027 and 2028, and he said he was excited to make the switch as he continues his NRL career.

"I am excited to join the Wests Tigers in 2026. It is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait," he said in a club statement confirming the news.

"I grew up watching Benji and have always looked up to him, so being coached by him will be pretty special."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old has been regarded as one of the best English youngsters anywhere in the sport, but has failed to realise his potential across 33 games to date for the Knights since joining the club ahead of 2024.

Prior to that, he had played 61 games for the Wigan Warriors between 2020 and 2023, and also represented England at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said the club were pleased with the signing.

"Kai is a rising talent and already an international player with England. He's also a quality person from a great family," Richardson said.

"At just 24, he brings professionalism and talent, and we see him as an important part of our future."

Pearce-Paul has been in strong form for a struggling Newcastle outfit this year, running 118 metres per game and averaging about 40 tackles per match.

Benji Marshall said Pearce-Paul suits what is being built at the Tigers, who are in the process of rebuilding after a number of seasons anchored to the bottom of the NRL ladder.

"Kai is a powerful, mobile forward who really suits what we're building here," said Marshall.

"He's not only a great athlete but also a great person, and he'll bring strong qualities to our team.

"I'm really looking forward to coaching him and seeing the impact he'll have on our squad.”

He will link up with his new club in November.