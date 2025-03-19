The Newcastle Knights are set to lose two forwards to injury for this weekend's clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

Already set to be without the suspended Kai Pearce-Paul, the Knights will also now head into the game without both Jacob Saifiti and Dylan Lucas.

Reports floated on Wednesday and later confirmed by the Newcastle Herald suggest Lucas has suffered a hamstring injury at training.

There is no news from the club on the severity of the blow at this stage, but even minor hamstring injuries generally keep players out for a fortnight.

The Knights are also expected to be without prop Jacob Saifiti for the contest with Wide World of Sports' The Mole revealing he will miss the game, although it's unclear what injury he has suffered at this stage.

The Knights had already shuffled their side around with the suspension for Kai Pearce-Paul and injury to Leo Thompson, shuffling Tyson Frizell from his new position at lock back to the second-row, while bringing Adam Elliott into the side. Brodie Jones was parachuted straight in at prop, while Thomas Cant was named as the new man on the bench for this week's game when teams were named on Tuesday.

ALL ROUND 3 TEAM LISTS

The new pair of injuries will likely see the Knights use both of their reserve forwards during the game, with Tyrone Thompson and Jermaine McEwen to come into the side. The other three reserves are winger Kyle McCarthy, spine utility Will Pryce and hooker Matt Arthur, who is behind both Phoenix Crossland and Jayden Brailey.

Mat Croker (prop) and Jack Hetherington (second-row) would be the most likely current players off the bench to come into the starting side for Adam O'Brien's side as they take on the Titans, who fell well short in their season-opener against the Canterbury Bulldogs during Round 2.

The Knights have been in fine form to start 2025, taking wins over the Wests Tigers and Dolphins to get their campaign underway.

Likely Knights Round 3 team

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. James Schiller

3. Dane Gagai

4. Bradman Best

5. Greg Marzhew

6. Fletcher Sharpe

7. Jack Cogger

17. Mat Croker

9. Phoenix Crossland

10. Brodie Jones

15. Jack Hetherington

12. Tyson Frizell

13. Adam Elliott

Interchange

14. Jayden Brailey

16. Thomas Cant

19. Jermaine McEwen

22. Tyrone Thompson