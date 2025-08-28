Newcastle Knights head coach Adam O'Brien will depart the club at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

The move from the Hunter-based club comes just days after the Gold Coast Titans became the first club to sack a coach this year when they removed Des Hasler.

Like at the Titans, the Knights have confirmed O'Brien will see out the 2025 NRL season before leaving the club, where he was contracted through to the end of 2027.

O'Brien has coached 142 games at the Knights since 2020, and said it was a privilege to have coached the club, but admitted it was the right time for a change.

“It has been a wonderful privilege to coach this amazing club,” the coach said.

“My immediate feeling is gratitude and pride; it has been an honour to coach the Knights.

“From the moment my wife Sharyn and I drove into the Hunter from Bateman's Bay, we have immersed ourselves in this rugby league town, and we have loved calling Newcastle our home.

“I would like to personally thank Chairman Geoff Coburn, Philip Gardner, the Wests Group Board of Directors, staff, players, members, and everyone who helped over the past 6 years, your support has been enormous, and I sincerely appreciate it.

“We leave with wonderful memories and friendships, along with the genuine belief the club is on the verge of achieving something special and the time is right for change.”

The Knights have floundered at the bottom of the table throughout 2025, with the NRL's worst attacking record.

The club have not confirmed a new coach, but it's believed former Titans boss and current Sydney Roosters assistant Justin Holbrook could be in line for the gig, while current Knights assistant Blake Green could also be considered.

Knights and Wests Group CEO Philip Gardner thanked O'Brien for his commitment during his tenure at the club.

“I would like to thank Adam for his hard work and dedication to our club,” he said.

“Under his leadership, the Knights returned to playing finals football for the first time since 2013, for four out of his six years in charge.

“In 2023, our NRL team finished in fifth place, delivering an unforgettable home semifinal victory in front of a sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium, creating scenes not witnessed in Newcastle for over 20 years. In his time at the club, the sold-out sign at McDonald Jones Stadium has been a regular feature.

“Adam will depart after 144 games as Knights Head Coach, sitting second on the all-time list behind Michael Hagan. We wish Adam and Sharyn all the very best for the future.”

While the Knights have not confirmed when they will announce their new coach, it's likely that the process will be rapid, with the club looking to hit free agency on November 1 and prepare for the 2026 season simultaneously.

Before then, the Hunter-based outfit will be looking to ensure they avoid the wooden spoon in the final hit-outs away from home against the Cronulla Sharks and Parramatta Eels.