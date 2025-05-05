Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien has confirmed the future of out-of-favour halfback Jackson Hastings who is currently on a salary worth around $700,000 a season.

Since arriving at the Knights from the Wests Tigers, Hastings has failed to live up to expectations and his potential which has seen him overlooked in favour of Fletcher Sharpe, Jack Cogger, Phoenix Crossland, Tyson Gamble and Will Pryce over the past two seasons.

Axed to the NSW Cup in the middle of 2024, he has remained there this season and even was playing at lock - a position that is not his preferred - to open up the campaign.

Continually linked with an exit from Newcastle and with various Super League teams, a return overseas is set to be on the cards sooner than the former Man of Steel winner probably thought.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Knights coach Adam O'Brien confirmed that the club won't offer Hastings a new deal for next season and he will depart at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

“For what we're trying to achieve at the moment, I don't believe Jackson could solve our issues,” O'Brien said.

“The problems that we have in the team at the moment, he's not going to be able to come in and fix it and I'm also trying to be fair to Jackson so that he's not harboured with that pressure.

“Anyone who is contracted to our club will always be considered, but again our issues aren't Jackson's areas, it's depth in our forward pack and improving our fundamentals.

“The club has also been up front and honest that going forward he won't be offered a new deal, so right now I'm focused on getting our win this weekend while in the process, upskilling the talent that are part of our future.”