Knights centre Bradman Best has been ruled out of his side’s clash against the North Queensland Cowboys this week after breaching COVID protocols, reports NRL.com.

Best did not follow the league’s loosening of restrictions related to allowing players to visit family members outside of their bubble.

Players were made to obtain permission from clubs before going to visit family members – something Best failed to do.

The teenager reported his misconduct and will now be forced to quarantine for seven days as a result.

He cannot have any contact with teammates until Monday or make the trip with them to Townsville and will undergo further testing before he can return to training.

Newcastle face off with the Cowboys in Townsville at 3pm on Saturday.