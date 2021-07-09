The Newcastle Knights have announced back-rower Brodie Jones has signed a contract extension for a further two seasons with the club.

After playing just seven games in his first season, Jones has enjoyed a break-out season this year with a number of standout performances.

BRODIE JONES

Second-row Knights 2021 SEASON AVG 14.3

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 0.6

Tackle Breaks

Jones said he's thrilled to stay with a club he has grown fond of.

"I’m very happy to have resigned for the club," Jones told the club's website.

"I love this Club, and this is where I want to be."

With his several strong performances this year in various positions, the 23-year-old has developed into quite the dependable player for coach Adam O'Brien.

Head of recruitment Clint Zammit stated his excitement with the local junior's potential.

"Brodie is a local kid, great club person and a fierce competitor," he said.

"He continues to develop and grow every time he plays.

"We are excited to see where he can get to over the next few years and beyond."

Jones is now signed until the end of 2023, joining Bradman Best and Mitchell Pearce as key figures to re-sign at the Hunter Valley this season.