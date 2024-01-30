The Newcastle Knights may have another late change to their squad for the 2024 season, with speculation young winger David Armstrong is in the sights of the Leigh Leopards.

The 22-year-old has been promoted to the Knights' Top 30 squad this year on the back of an exceptional run through the NSW Cup last year.

A winger who can also play at fullback, noted for his ability to create and find the tryline, Armstrong, despite playing in a bottom-four reserve-grade outfit, scored 15 tries in 18 games last year.

While Tom Jenkins has been signed from the Penrith Panthers and is the most likely option to run out on the wing which was previously occupied by Dominic Young (who departed for the Sydney Roosters in 2024), Armstrong may well also be an option for coach Adam O'Brien to make an NRL debut.

But The Examiner in England is now reporting Armstrong has been approached by the Leopards, who are a Super League team and took out the Challenge Cup in 2023.

It remains to be seen whether the Knights would entertain a release, however, changes made recently to the Super League's quota player rules for those under 24 years of age playing a majority of games in reserve grade mean a move for Armstrong is well and truly possible.

Armstrong has previously made it clear he wants to make his NRL debut, so a move to England would put that on the back burner, but it would also allow him to play top-tier rugby league and push for an NRL debut from that end.

No formal contract has been lodged, but the Leopards are certainly keen on acquiring an outside back, having previously made a play for Tristan Sailor.