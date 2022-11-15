They were on opposite sides during the World Cup semi-finals, but Parramatta Eels and New Zealand half Dylan Brown has come out in support of Australian and Melbourne Storm rake Harry Grant after his comments about the ongoing pay dispute made him a target for online backlash.

Grant suggested that some players on the fringes of first-grade rugby league could be better off ‘on the tools' as negotiations between the NRL and RLPA fail to progress.

But while Grant's comments drew detractors from everyday fans through to Peter V'landys, Brown has come out with a strong show of support for his fellow NRL employee.

“Harry had every right to say it, because he's exactly right,” Brown told Fox Sports following their semi-final exit.

“I was just sitting in the sheds discussing it with the boys, it's been a massive year and they're trying to squeeze even more footy in. It's like, where's our rest and are they going to look after us?

“We're not money hungry, but like Harry said we deserve to be looked after. I know a lot of boys who struggle throughout the year and are trying their hardest to stay intact – let alone play at 100 per cent.

“It's a short career we have in the NRL, so whatever they can do to help us out in the future is going to create longevity for their families.”

Grant's comments were perceived as out of touch by some corners of the media and NRL fandom, but Brown pointed out that only a minority of the players realise their full earning potential during the brief few years they have the ability to earn it.

“I read a stat the other day that said the average NRL career is only four years – I just finished my fourth year,” Brown said.

“It's not easy. Whenever I have a sore leg or a cork or something the boys say ‘mate, you're only four years in, relax,' – but it's hard. I can't imagine how much pain the older boys are in.

“I look at Kieran Foran, for example – he's still out there putting his body on the line. He's obviously a smart bloke and has done all the right things, but he's been lucky enough to get a 15-year career, whereas most don't.”

Despite the last deal expiring on October 31 and negotiations beginning a long while before that, a CBA between the NRL and RLPA has still not been achieved. Clubs and players are said to be growing increasingly frustrated without a salary cap figure despite the start of pre-season training.