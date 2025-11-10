Reece Walsh and Keano Kini are must-see TV, and have easily cemented themselves as two of the most exciting fullbacks in the NRL.

While the comparisons between the pair tend to stop there, one NRL legend has pushed them even further.

Brisbane Broncos great Corey Parker has drawn a huge comparison between Kini and Walsh, declaring the 21-year-old “as good as” Walsh after a breakout international campaign for the Kiwis.

Kini made his return to the field late in 2025 after recovering from a serious neck injury that sidelined him for eight months, an injury that scans revealed left him just four millimetres from paralysis.

Despite managing just six NRL appearances this season, Kini's performances in the Pacific Championships turned heads, earning rave reviews from both fans and former players.

In his 80-minute outing against Tonga, Kini ran 199 metres, scored a try and notched two line-break assists, before backing it up with 219 metres and eight tackle breaks in the final two weeks later.

Those performances prompted Parker to heap praise on the young gun during SENQ Breakfast.

“Keano Kini is as good as Reece Walsh,” Parker said.

“He's got all the attributes, the only thing I haven't seen him do consistently that Walsh does is kick a ball.

“That's it.”

Parker said that Kini's impressive performance in this year's international clashes following his serious injury proves his star power.

“He only played six games this year and came back from neck surgery, he's a superstar,” he added.

Kini's return not only caps one of the NRL's most inspiring comebacks but also strengthens the Gold Coast Titans' hopes for 2026, with Parker backing him to thrive under new coach Josh Hannay.

“I can't wait to see him with a full pre-season under his belt… he's part of something special they've got going on at the Titans,” Parker said.