Penrith Panthers star Viliame Kikau has opened up on that leaked photo, saying it was "disappointing" that it was leaked

The Fijian second-rower has signed a four-year deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs which will see him play for the Belmore-based club from 2023 until 2026.

He joins alongside Reed Mahoney in 2023, however, the controversy over his move sparked shortly after the NRL grand final when he was pictured in a Bulldogs shirt alongside head coach Trent Barrett and director of football Phil Gould.

That photo was leaked in the days before Penrith's grand final celebration parade, causing sections of the club's fans to turn against the Fijian.

The 26-year-old has played 98 games for the Panthers since his 2017 debut and is regularly something of a wrecking ball on the edge, his running game setting him apart from most second-row options around the competition.

The staff member at the Bulldogs who leaked the official photo which was to be used alongside the contract announcement resigned before the club had an opportunity to be sacked, but Kikau has told The Sydney Morning Herald that he would never have posed had he known it would be leaked.

“It would have been stupid [to pose] had I known that photo was going to come out,” Kikau told the publication.

“Nothing was planned. It was strictly confidential and meant to be private.

“You can’t get away with anything these days. It was pretty disappointing. I was really disappointed about it actually. It was only meant to be put out once everything was made official and to let everyone know I had signed.”

Kikau said he wants to win another premiership with the Panthers before departing for the Bulldogs.

“Penrith gave me this opportunity to play at the highest level. The least I can do now is try to win them another premiership. We’ve won one, but it means nothing going into this year," he said.

The Bulldogs have been glued in the NRL's bottom four for a number of years, however, with their salary cap problems now coming into balance, they have been able to go on a recruiting rampage.

They have brought in more than ten players for 2022, including another Penrith star in Matt Burton, while Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Dufty, Tevita Pangai Junior and Paul Vaughan are among the other big-name recruits.

Kikau and Parramatta Eels hooker Reed Mahoney will then join for 2023 as the blue and whites attempt to turn around a horrid couple of years for the club.