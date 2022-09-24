The Penrith Panthers will be facing an anxious wait regarding the fate of back-rower Viliame Kikau after the damaging Fijian was placed on report for a shoulder charge on Campbell Graham.

The incident occurred in the first half of the Panthers’ preliminary final win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs and sets up a tense night as Kikau awaits grading on what will be his second offence for the year.

While it's likely the Match Review Committee will hand Kikau a Grade 1 charge which results in a $3000 fine, should the challenge be labelled Grade 2, the penalty becomes three matches and Kikau faces a long night at the judiciary to try and change his fate.

As it stands, the Grand Final will be Kikau’s last game in Penrith Panthers colours before his move to the Bulldogs next season.

Meanwhile South Sydney winger Taane Milne is also in strife after a bruising high-shot on Panthers prop Spencer Leniu that left the big man fuming as they left the field.

This is Milne’s third offence, and much will rest on whether it’s deemed careless or reckless. He’s facing anywhere from an unlikely $3000 fine for a Grade 1 careless challenge to seven matches for a Grade 3 reckless challenge.

Taane Milne possible suspensions (3rd offence, early plea): Grade 1 careless: $3000

Grade 2 careless: 3 matches

Grade 3 careless: 4 matches

Grade 1 reckless: 5 matches

Grade 2 reckless: 6 matches

Grade 3 reckless: 7 matches#NRLPanthersSouths — Scott Pryde (@sk_pryde) September 24, 2022

He has been named in Fiji’s initial squad for the 2022 World Cup, and the dangerous nature of the challenge and possibility of heavy suspension could impact his further selection prospects.

Jarome Luai was also charged with a high tackle on Campbell Graham in the second half.

The charges from tonight’s game will be confirmed by the Match Review Committee tomorrow morning.