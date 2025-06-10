Canterbury Bulldogs second-rower Viliame Kikau has been found not guilty of dangerous contact at the NRL judiciary.

The controversial charge - Grade 1 in nature - was given out by the NRL's match review committee after he was deemed to have made dangerous contact on Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses in applying kick pressure.

The incident - which was sin binned at the time - raised eyebrows for fans given the nature of it, and limited ability to do any danger to Moses.

Kikau would have been up for an $1800 fine with an early guilty plea given it was a second offence on his record, or $2500 if he lost at the judiciary, but will now have to pay nothing after being found not guilty.

Maybe more importantly for the Bulldogs as they march towards the NRL finals, Kikau keeps his rolling 12-month record at just one offence, which will limit the severity of any penalties or sanctions he receives in the coming months.

The Bulldogs have felt the wrath of the NRL's judiciary system more than most clubs in recent times, with a number of key forwards spending time off the park suspended.

Kikau being found not guilty completes a controversial weekend for the NRL and match review committee.

Dylan Brown was charged and suspended for contrary conduct where he ran into the referee on Monday afternoon, while Jarome Luai wasn't charged for the same offence just 24 hours earlier.

The weekend also saw a flare up of inconsistency around crusher tackles.