New Zealand international and retiring Gold Coast Titans half Kieran Foran has confirmed he will take up an assistant coaching role with the Manly Sea Eagles for the next two seasons.

The experienced five-eighth has always been earmarked as a future coach, and will start his journey off the field as part of the under-pressure Anthony Seibold's staff.

Seibold has had something of a clean-out at the Sea Eagles this off-season, with Michael Ennis moving to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

That has opened the door for Foran to head back to Manly, where he is one of the club's favourite sons, having played 196 games for the club across two separate stints.

During that time, he was part of the premiership-winning effort in 2011.

Foran played 318 games across his career, and it's expected he will work with the crop of young players, including Joey Walsh, who has been earmarked as the long-term number seven at the club.

"I'm stoked to be coming back to Manly, I really am,” Foran said of his appointment.

"This club has been a huge part of my life and given me so much, and now I get to try and give a little back.

"I'm super excited to be working alongside Seibs and the team, and I can't wait to rip in.

"This is such an exciting new chapter for me and my family."

Seibold said Foran's understanding of the modern game would be valuable to the club.

"It's wonderful to bring Kieran home to Manly," Seibold said.

"He has Manly DNA and was a great servant to the club as a player and a premiership winner.

"He now starts the next chapter in his career as a coach, and I'm excited for him.

"Having just retired as a player, he understands the modern game at the highest level.

"We will obviously assist Kieran in his formative coaching career as he learns his craft, but he will add great value to our playing group as a coach.

"Kieran will be a significant addition to our coaching staff as we undertake a new look in 2026."

Seibold is a man under pressure heading into 2026, with plenty of talk that the club could look to move him on if there isn't a noticeable turnaround in the opening rounds of the season.